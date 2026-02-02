QUAINT OAK BANCORP INC Reveals Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - QUAINT OAK BANCORP INC (QNTO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $0.17 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $1.58 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.5% to $6.56 million from $8.15 million last year.

QUAINT OAK BANCORP INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.17 Mln. vs. $1.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $6.56 Mln vs. $8.15 Mln last year.

