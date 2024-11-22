Quadrise Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Quadrise Fuels International (GB:QED) has released an update.

Quadrise plc announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting have been approved, with a strong majority supporting both ordinary and special resolutions. This outcome reflects solid shareholder backing for the company’s strategic initiatives and future direction in the energy and biofuel sectors.

