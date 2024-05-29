Quadrise Fuels Awards New Warrants, Extends Agreement

Quadrise Fuels International (GB:QED) has released an update.

Quadrise Fuels International extends its Representation Agreement with consultant Younes Maamar, awarding up to 15.6 million new warrants contingent on reaching specific milestones by 2025. The extension follows the signing of a Commercial Framework Agreement with OCP and the awarding of an initial 3.6 million warrants exercisable at 1.452 pence per share. A further 12 million warrants are promised upon securing a refinery supply source and a Commercial MSAR® Fuel Supply Agreement with OCP by the end of 2024.

For further insights into GB:QED stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.