Quadrise Fuels Announces AGM and Annual Report

October 25, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

Quadrise Fuels International (GB:QED) has released an update.

Quadrise Fuels International has released its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ending June 2024, and announced its upcoming AGM on November 22, 2024. The meeting will include an investor presentation accessible via the Investor Meet Company platform, offering shareholders an opportunity to engage with the company’s leadership and submit questions. Quadrise is known for its innovative fuel solutions aimed at reducing energy costs and emissions across various industries.

