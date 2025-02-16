QUAD|GRAPHICS Earnings Preview: Recent $QUAD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

QUAD|GRAPHICS ($QUAD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $741,234,000 and earnings of $0.39 per share.
QUAD|GRAPHICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of QUAD|GRAPHICS stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 634,315 shares (+33.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,421,175
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 468,507 shares (-77.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,265,493
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 444,048 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,015,977
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 331,826 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,312,827
- HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC added 300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,091,000
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 199,605 shares (-92.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,391,246
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 185,344 shares (+171.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,291,847
