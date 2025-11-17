Quad (QUAD) Price Target Decreased by 11.83% to 8.36

The average one-year price target for Quad (NYSE:QUAD) has been revised to $8.36 / share. This is a decrease of 11.83% from the prior estimate of $9.49 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.28 to a high of $8.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.89% from the latest reported closing price of $5.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quad. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUAD is 0.05%, an increase of 8.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 26,449K shares. The put/call ratio of QUAD is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Miller Value Partners holds 2,623K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,710K shares , representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,349K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares , representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,069K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 3.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,037K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 820K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 12.05% over the last quarter.

