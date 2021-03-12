US Markets

Quad leaders pledge cooperation on COVID, climate and security -statement

The leaders of the United States, Australia, Japan and India pledged on Friday to work closely on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, climate issues and security, according to a joint statement by the group after a virtual meeting.

"We strive for a region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic  values, and unconstrained by coercion," read the statement from the so-called "Quad" countries, a grouping seen as formed to counter China's growing influence in Asia and beyond.

