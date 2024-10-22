Quad/Graphics to sell majority of European operations to Capmont for EUR41M

Quad/Graphics (QUAD) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the majority of its European operations for EUR41M – approximately $45M – to Germany-based entrepreneurial private capital investment manager Capmont. Quad will maintain printing operations in locations that best support its MX offering. The transaction includes all employees and facilities for Quad/Graphics Europe print and ink-manufacturing headquartered in Wyszkow, Poland; the Peppermint agency in Warsaw, Poland; and Quad POS, which has locations throughout Europe. Excluded from the sale are Quad’s shared services employees in Poland who support the company’s integrated marketing platform in the Americas. The transaction is expected to close by year end 2024 pending customary regulatory clearances and other closing conditions. Quad expects to use the proceeds from the sale to reduce debt and make further investments in solutions that advance its MX offering. Quad established its European print operations in 1998 through a partnership with Winkowski and acquired Winkowski in 2008, later renaming it Quad/Graphics Europe. Quad purchased Marin’s International SAS, a global leader in the point-of-sale display industry, in 2015, later renaming it Quad POS.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QUAD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.