Quad/Graphics reports Q3 adjusted EPS 26c, two estimates 23c

October 28, 2024 — 06:35 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $675M, two estimates $662.95M. Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President and CEO of Quad, said: “During the third quarter, we continued our focus on differentiating ourselves as a marketing experience, or MX, company, including investments in innovative solutions that align with our growth priorities. I am pleased to report that our in-store retail media network is expanding and producing measurable results for both retailers and consumer brands. Already, we have launched a test phase of In-Store Connect by Quad in 15 stores with The Save Mart Companies and are rolling out testing phases with two additional grocery chains by year end.”

