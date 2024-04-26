Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Quad/Graphics (QUAD) closed the latest trading day at $4.52, indicating a -1.53% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.03%.

The printing company's stock has dropped by 13.56% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Quad/Graphics in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 30, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.02, indicating an 86.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $648.3 million, showing a 15.42% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.74 per share and a revenue of $2.74 billion, demonstrating changes of +42.31% and -7.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Quad/Graphics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Quad/Graphics holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Quad/Graphics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.63, so one might conclude that Quad/Graphics is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Commercial Printing industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

