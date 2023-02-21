Quad/Graphics Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):

Earnings: -$8.7 million in Q4 vs. -$21.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.18 in Q4 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $21.1 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Revenue: $885.2 million in Q4 vs. $854.6 million in the same period last year.

