Quad/Graphics Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):

-Earnings: $7.5 million in Q4 vs. -$20.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.15 in Q4 vs. -$0.42 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $19.3 million or $0.38 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.07 billion in Q4 vs. $1.12 billion in the same period last year.

