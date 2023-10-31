Quad/Graphics Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):

Earnings: -$2.7 million in Q3 vs. $13.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q3 vs. $0.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $5.8 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Revenue: $700.2 million in Q3 vs. $829.9 million in the same period last year.

