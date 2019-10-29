Quad/Graphics Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):

-Earnings: -$47.0 million in Q3 vs. $27.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.94 in Q3 vs. $0.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $5.1 million or $0.10 per share for the period. -Revenue: $943.6 million in Q3 vs. $973.5 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.