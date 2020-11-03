Quad/Graphics Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):

-Earnings: $1.6 million in Q3 vs. -$126.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.03 in Q3 vs. -$2.52 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $0.7 million or $0.01 per share for the period. -Revenue: $679.3M in Q3 vs. $943.6 million in the same period last year.

