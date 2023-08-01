Quad/Graphics Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):

Earnings: -$6.1 million in Q2 vs. $5.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.12 in Q2 vs. $0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $1.0 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Revenue: $703.1 million in Q2 vs. $757.7 million in the same period last year.

