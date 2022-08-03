Quad/Graphics Q2 22 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Quad/Graphics (QUAD) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on August 3, 2022, to discuss Q2 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.quad.com/investors

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-328-5508 (US) or 1-412-317-5424 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), Access Code: 4494102.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.