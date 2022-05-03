Quad/Graphics Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):

Earnings: -$1.0 million in Q1 vs. $10.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q1 vs. $0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $2.2 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Revenue: $744.2M in Q1 vs. $705.8 million in the same period last year.

