Quad/Graphics Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):

-Earnings: $10.2 million in Q1 vs. -$12.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.19 in Q1 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $9.9 million or $0.19 per share for the period. -Revenue: $705.8 million in Q1 vs. $822.5 million in the same period last year.

