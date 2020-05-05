Quad/Graphics Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.18 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):

-Earnings: -$12.4 million in Q1 vs. -$22.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.25 in Q1 vs. -$0.45 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $9.3 million or $0.18 per share for the period. -Revenue: $822.5 million in Q1 vs. $961.0 million in the same period last year.

