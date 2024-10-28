Quad/Graphics cuts FY24 sales decline view to about 9% from 5%-9%

Narrows FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $215M-$235M from $205M-$245M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on QUAD:
- QUAD Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Quad/Graphics to sell majority of European operations to Capmont for EUR41M
- Quad/Graphics announces collaboration with Google Cloud
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.