Quad Cuts Stake in Quad (QUAD)

Fintel reports that Quad has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.16MM shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD). This represents 8.08% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.38MM shares and 8.24% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.16% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quad. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUAD is 0.01%, a decrease of 34.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.18% to 18,714K shares. The put/call ratio of QUAD is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Miller Value Partners holds 1,338K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares, representing an increase of 18.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 36.82% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,124K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,104K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,000K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 868K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing a decrease of 14.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Quad Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quad is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation and strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company's integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world.

