QTWO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (Symbol: QTWO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.25, changing hands as low as $70.82 per share. Q2 Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QTWO's low point in its 52 week range is $43.41 per share, with $93.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.67.

