QTWO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (Symbol: QTWO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.27, changing hands as high as $74.88 per share. Q2 Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QTWO's low point in its 52 week range is $43.41 per share, with $93.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.39.

