QTWO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (Symbol: QTWO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.47, changing hands as low as $86.43 per share. Q2 Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QTWO's low point in its 52 week range is $55.97 per share, with $112.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.87.

