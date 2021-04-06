QTS Realty Trust's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc's 7.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: QTS.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $27.16 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.24% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, QTS.PRA was trading at a 11.72% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.07% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of QTS.PRA shares, versus QTS:

Below is a dividend history chart for QTS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on QTS Realty Trust Inc's 7.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, QTS Realty Trust Inc's 7.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: QTS.PRA) is currently off about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: QTS) are trading flat.

