QTS Realty Trust's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc's 7.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: QTS.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $27.39 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.17% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, QTS.PRA was trading at a 9.92% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 38.26% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of QTS.PRA shares, versus QTS:

Below is a dividend history chart for QTS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on QTS Realty Trust Inc's 7.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, QTS Realty Trust Inc's 7.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: QTS.PRA) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: QTS) are up about 0.2%.

