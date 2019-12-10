QTS Realty Trust - So Far, So Good

(RTTNews) - Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS), a US-based data center operator, are up 48 percent year-to-date.

The Company has delivered consistent financial and operating performance over the course of 2019.

In the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, the results of which were reported last month, the net income was $6.6 million ($0.05 net loss per share) compared to a net loss of $6.9 million ($0.25 net loss per share) in the third quarter of 2018.

The total consolidated revenue for the recent third quarter was $125.3 million, an increase of 11.6% from $112.2 million generated in the year-ago quarter. The reported Operating FFO per share was $0.65 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to Core Operating FFO per share of $0.61 in the same period of 2018.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had total available liquidity of approximately $961 million.

Looking ahead to full-year 2019, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $470 million to $480 million. Analysts expect revenue of $475.88 million, The revenue in 2018 was $422.8 million.

The operating FFO per share for the year is projected to range between $2.61 and $2.71. The operating FFO per share in 2018 was $2.57.

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2019, QTS signed a 12-megawatt lease with an existing hyperscale customer that will anchor QTS' announced expansion on its Atlanta-Metro campus.

As the Company enters its next chapter of growth in Atlanta, it is worth keeping an eye on this stock.

OTS has traded in a range of $34.27 to $55.13 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $53.42, up 0.58%.

