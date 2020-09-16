Dividends
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased QTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that QTS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.41, the dividend yield is 2.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QTS was $64.41, representing a -11.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.60 and a 51.06% increase over the 52 week low of $42.64.

QTS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). QTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.31. Zacks Investment Research reports QTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.02%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QTS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to QTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have QTS as a top-10 holding:

  • IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 20.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of QTS at 4.86%.

