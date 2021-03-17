QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased QTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.38% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of QTS was $63.36, representing a -12.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.60 and a 48.59% increase over the 52 week low of $42.64.

QTS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). QTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.46. Zacks Investment Research reports QTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -19.89%, compared to an industry average of 5.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QTS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to QTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have QTS as a top-10 holding:

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 41.81% over the last 100 days. VPN has the highest percent weighting of QTS at 3.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.