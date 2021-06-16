QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased QTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $77.89, the dividend yield is 2.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QTS was $77.89, representing a -0.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.65 and a 39.31% increase over the 52 week low of $55.91.

QTS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). QTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.52. Zacks Investment Research reports QTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -18.94%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to QTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have QTS as a top-10 holding:

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (QTS)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (QTS)

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (QTS)

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (QTS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 22.62% over the last 100 days. VPN has the highest percent weighting of QTS at 3.83%.

