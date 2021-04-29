QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Just Missed EPS By 73%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.9% to US$64.98 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Sales of US$149m surpassed estimates by 2.6%, although statutory earnings per share missed badly, coming in 73% below expectations at US$0.011 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:QTS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from QTS Realty Trust's 18 analysts is for revenues of US$608.3m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with QTS Realty Trust forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.14 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$608.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.13 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on QTS Realty Trust's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$75.65, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on QTS Realty Trust, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$85.00 and the most bearish at US$67.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting QTS Realty Trust's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 18% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.9% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.4% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that QTS Realty Trust is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around QTS Realty Trust's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on QTS Realty Trust. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for QTS Realty Trust going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that QTS Realty Trust is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

