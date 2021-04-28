QTS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: QTS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.92, changing hands as low as $63.19 per share. QTS Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QTS's low point in its 52 week range is $55.91 per share, with $72.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.54.

