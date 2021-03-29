QTS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: QTS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.87, changing hands as high as $64.55 per share. QTS Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QTS's low point in its 52 week range is $52.88 per share, with $72.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.