$QTRX stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QTRX stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,714,388 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $QTRX:
$QTRX Insider Trading Activity
$QTRX insiders have traded $QTRX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QTRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID R WALT has made 2 purchases buying 210,000 shares for an estimated $1,133,795 and 0 sales.
- WILLIAM P DONNELLY purchased 93,113 shares for an estimated $506,348
$QTRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $QTRX stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 2,402,825 shares (-98.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,642,390
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,129,388 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,862,315
- KENT LAKE PR LLC added 2,024,903 shares (+225.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,182,118
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 902,043 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,872,299
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 615,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,003,650
- TRIUM CAPITAL LLP added 559,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,642,345
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 536,417 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,492,074
$QTRX Government Contracts
We have seen $182,806 of award payments to $QTRX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- COMPLETE BASIC SERVICE AND WARRANTY PACKAGE FOR ONE SIMOA HD-X ANALYZER: $68,942
- MAINTENANCE SERVICE FOR SIMOA HD-X ANALYZER: $32,900
- QUANTERIX HD-X MACHINE MAINTENANCE SUPPORT: $31,338
- NICHD - INFLIGHT V2 ADVANTAGE KIT: $14,525
- QUANTERIX SP-X MAINTENANCE SERVICE: $11,845
$QTRX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QTRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025
