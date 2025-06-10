$QTRX stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QTRX stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,714,388 of trading volume.

$QTRX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $QTRX:

$QTRX insiders have traded $QTRX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QTRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID R WALT has made 2 purchases buying 210,000 shares for an estimated $1,133,795 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM P DONNELLY purchased 93,113 shares for an estimated $506,348

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QTRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $QTRX stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$QTRX Government Contracts

We have seen $182,806 of award payments to $QTRX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$QTRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QTRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $QTRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $QTRX forecast page.

You can track data on $QTRX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.