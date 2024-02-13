QTRX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Quanterix Corp (Symbol: QTRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.16, changing hands as low as $22.37 per share. Quanterix Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QTRX's low point in its 52 week range is $10.02 per share, with $28.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.31.

