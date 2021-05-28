QTRX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Quanterix Corp (Symbol: QTRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.80, changing hands as high as $53.23 per share. Quanterix Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QTRX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.22 per share, with $92.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.60.

