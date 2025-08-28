QT Imaging Holdings Appoint Jay Jennings As New CFO

(RTTNews) - QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (QTIH), a medical device company, Thursday announced the appointment of Jay Jennings as its new Chief Financial Officer.

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (QTIH), a medical device company, Thursday announced the appointment of Jay Jennings as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Upon his appointment becoming effective on September 2, 2025, Jennings will succeed the Company's current CFO, Anastas (Stas) Budagov, who is stepping down to pursue other finance and accounting opportunities.

"We are delighted to have attracted a financial executive of Jay's caliber to this key position," said QTI's CEO, Dr. Raluca Dinu. "His experience building and managing financial departments for publicly traded companies, as well as leading system implementations focused on driving automation, improved analytics, and cost-savings, will be particularly important as we continue to evolve from a scanner company into a scalable imaging platform, and pursue our planned uplisting to Nasdaq."

Jennings most recently served as Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer for UpHealth, Inc., a digital health company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.