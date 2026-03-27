Qt Group Oyj (HLSE:QTCOM) Price Target Decreased by 11.59% to 37.33

The average one-year price target for Qt Group Oyj (HLSE:QTCOM) has been revised to 37,33 € / share. This is a decrease of 11.59% from the prior estimate of 42,23 € dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18,18 € to a high of 54,60 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.00% from the latest reported closing price of 20,40 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qt Group Oyj. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 40.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTCOM is 0.03%, an increase of 28.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.14% to 889K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPGEX - Grandeur Peak Global Explorer Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

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