Qt Group Oyj (BIT:1QTCO) Price Target Decreased by 18.50% to 47.33

The average one-year price target for Qt Group Oyj (BIT:1QTCO) has been revised to €47.33 / share. This is a decrease of 18.50% from the prior estimate of €58.07 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €43.10 to a high of €55.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.55% from the latest reported closing price of €38.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qt Group Oyj. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1QTCO is 0.06%, an increase of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.23% to 1,176K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 257K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares , representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1QTCO by 8.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 160K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares , representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1QTCO by 31.65% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 125K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QTCO by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 79K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 62K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing a decrease of 20.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1QTCO by 17.24% over the last quarter.

