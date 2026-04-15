QSR Stock Hits 52-Week High: Should You Buy Now or Wait for a Dip?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR is trading near a fresh 52-week high, signaling growing investor conviction in the company’s execution across its global quick-service restaurant portfolio. The stock recently touched a high of $78.81 yesterday before closing slightly lower at $78.57.

This momentum is underpinned by solid 2025 performance. QSR delivered system-wide sales growth of 5.3% and adjusted operating income growth of 8.3%, marking a third consecutive year of consistent expansion. Strength across Tim Hortons, robust international growth and improving fundamentals at Burger King U.S. have likely reinforced the company’s trajectory amid a challenging consumer backdrop.

Importantly, this operating consistency has translated into strong stock performance. Over the past year, QSR has outpaced key peers such as Starbucks Corporation SBUX, Dutch Bros Inc. BROS and Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC. The stock has gained 26.2% compared with the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s 0.8% growth in the same timeframe.

QSR Stock One-Year Price Performance



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With fundamentals strengthening and management pointing to a reacceleration in growth in 2026, the key question for investors is whether to lean into the momentum or wait for a more favorable entry point.

What’s Driving QSR Stock Momentum?

Restaurant Brands continues to benefit from the strength of its diversified brand portfolio and consistent execution across key markets. The company’s focus on core operating fundamentals, including quality, service and convenience, has supported steady comparable sales growth even amid a challenging consumer backdrop.

Tim Hortons remains a key pillar of stability. In the fourth quarter, comparable sales in Canada rose 2.8%, outperforming the broader QSR category. Growth was driven by strong performance in beverages, particularly cold offerings, which increased 8.6% year over year and reached a record mix of nearly 27% of total beverage sales. Continued digital adoption, expansion of kiosks and a return to net restaurant growth in Canada further reinforce the brand’s improving operating momentum.

The International segment continues to be a major growth engine. For full-year 2025, comparable sales increased 4.9%, including 6.1% growth in the fourth quarter, alongside 4.9% net restaurant growth. This translated into nearly 11% system-wide sales growth, supported by broad-based strength across Europe and Asia-Pacific markets. Notably, Burger King China returned to positive momentum, with comparable sales rising 9.2% in the quarter. The formation of a new joint venture with CPE, backed by a $350 million capital injection, is expected to accelerate expansion and support long-term unit growth.

In the United States, Burger King is showing encouraging progress under its Reclaim the Flame strategy. Comparable sales grew 1.6% for the full year and 2.6% in the fourth quarter, with the brand outperforming the burger QSR category in nine of the past 12 quarters. Marketing initiatives, including high-profile partnerships such as the SpongeBob SquarePants campaign, have helped drive incremental traffic and improve customer retention. These efforts, combined with ongoing investments in operations and value offerings, are strengthening the brand’s competitive positioning and supporting more sustainable traffic growth.

What Lies Next for Restaurant Brands?

Restaurant Brands enters 2026 with a constructive outlook, supported by improving fundamentals and greater visibility into its growth trajectory. Management is targeting a fourth consecutive year of roughly 8% organic adjusted operating income growth, driven by steady top-line expansion, operating leverage and the return of Burger King China royalty streams. Development is also expected to reaccelerate following a softer 2025, which management characterized as a low point for net restaurant growth. A recovery in Burger King China, along with a solid Tim Hortons pipeline, continued expansion at Firehouse Subs and accelerating Burger King U.S. refranchising, should likely support stronger unit growth momentum.



However, near-term headwinds persist. Burger King U.S. franchisee profitability declined year over year, primarily due to elevated beef costs, which rose more than 20% in 2025. While management views these pressures as cyclical, normalization may take time. Popeyes remains a weaker component of the portfolio, with comparable sales declining 3.2% in 2025, reflecting execution challenges and the need for a sharper focus on core offerings and operational consistency. Additionally, management flagged a softer start to 2026 due to adverse weather conditions, which could introduce near-term volatility.

QSR Stock Valuation and Technical Setup

Restaurant Brands’ stock valuation remains relatively attractive. QSR is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 18.91, below the industry average of 23.78. Other industry players, such as Starbucks, Dutch Bros and Yum China, have P/E ratios of 37.25, 53.73 and 16.28, respectively.

QSR’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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Technical indicators suggest continued strong performance for QSR. As of yesterday, QSR stock was trading above its 50-day moving average of $71.83 and its 200-day moving average of $67.54. The technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in QSR’s financial health and prospects.

QSR Stock Trades Above 50 and 200-Day Moving Average



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Our Take

Restaurant Brands is executing well, supported by a diversified brand portfolio, strong international momentum and improving trends at Burger King U.S. The company’s focus on core fundamentals, disciplined expansion and operational consistency continues to strengthen its positioning within the quick-service restaurant space. With development expected to reaccelerate and multiple growth levers in place, the long-term outlook remains constructive.



That said, with the stock trading near a 52-week high, the near-term risk-reward appears more balanced. Cost pressures, softer trends at Popeyes and potential macro-driven volatility could limit upside in the short term. Investors already holding the stock may consider staying put, while those looking to initiate positions may find better opportunities on pullbacks rather than chasing the current rally.



Restaurant Brands currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.