QSR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.95, changing hands as low as $65.58 per share. Restaurant Brands International Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QSR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QSR's low point in its 52 week range is $58.71 per share, with $72.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.65.

