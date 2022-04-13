QSR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.00, changing hands as high as $60.30 per share. Restaurant Brands International Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QSR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QSR's low point in its 52 week range is $53.47 per share, with $71.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.00.

