QSM Asset Management Loads Up 611,000 Mobileye Shares

Key Points

QSM Asset Management Ltd bought 611,003 shares of Mobileye, with an estimated trade value of $5.54 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the new Mobileye stake was $4.13 million.

This trade represented a 2.71% shift in QSM Asset Management Ltd’s 13F reportable assets under management.

At quarter-end, QSM held 611,003 shares of Mobileye, valued at $4.13 million.

The Mobileye position accounted for 2.02% of the fund’s 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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QSM Asset Management Ltd initiated a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) during Q1 2026, according to an SEC filing dated April 15, 2026.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 15, 2026, QSM Asset Management Ltd reported a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. The fund acquired 611,003 shares during the first quarter, with the estimated transaction value at $5.54 million based on the mean unadjusted close price for the quarter. The value of the position at quarter-end was $4.13 million, reflecting price movements during the period.

What else to know

This new position made up 2.02% of QSM Asset Management Ltd’s total 13F reportable assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: OXY: $14.03 million (6.9% of AUM) NYSE: PFE: $13.74 million (6.7% of AUM) NYSE: ZBH: $13.65 million (6.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: VTRS: $13.27 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSE: RIO: $12.42 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of April 14, 2026, Mobileye shares were priced at $7.62, down 41.1% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 71.07 percentage points.

The company had a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and an enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 35.72 as of the latest filings.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-04-14) $7.62 Market capitalization $6.41 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.89 billion Net income (TTM) $-392.00 million

Company Snapshot

Develops and sells advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving solutions, and related automotive technologies, including Mobileye SuperVision and Mobileye Drive.

Engages in selling advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions to automotive manufacturers and related industry customers worldwide.

Serves global automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and mobility service operators seeking to implement safety and automation features in vehicles.

Mobileye Global Inc. is a leading provider of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies, operating at scale with a global customer base and a strong presence in the automotive supply chain. The company leverages proprietary vision and mapping technologies to deliver safety and automation features that are critical to the evolution of next-generation vehicles. Its strategic partnerships and continuous innovation position Mobileye as a key enabler of the transition toward safer, more autonomous mobility solutions worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

QSM is buying Mobileye as it endures its most brutal sell-off in the stock’s short history. Although Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) owns the majority of Mobileye shares, it seems to have so far missed the upside that has benefited its parent.

However, given the success with autonomous driving that companies such as Tesla and Alphabet’s Waymo have experienced recently, it is conceivable that the AI stock could also experience some upside.

Moreover, while funds may sell stocks for a variety of reasons, a purchase almost always signals bullish sentiment.

Indeed, QSM may be buying at an opportune time. The stock is down by more than 80% from its all-time high. Also, while it reported a loss for the year, analysts estimate its forward P/E ratio is 30.

That indicates it will not only turn profitable, but also be inexpensive since newly profitable companies tend to grow their net incomes rapidly. Such conditions bode well for Mobileye stock and its future.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Intel, and Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Mobileye Global and Occidental Petroleum and recommends the following options: short May 2026 $8 puts on Mobileye Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.