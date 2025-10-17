QSM Asset Management Dumps 36,000 Whirlpool (WHR) Shares in Q3 2025

Key Points

QSM sold 35,844 Whirlpool shares with an estimated trade value of approximately $3.3 million based on the average quarterly price for Q3 2025.

The trade cut QSM's Whirlpool holdings nearly in half.

The position now accounts for 2.2% of its reported assets under management (AUM) as of Q3 2025, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

QSM Asset Management Ltd disclosed the sale of 35,844 Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) shares in its SEC filing for the period ended Q3 2025. This was an estimated $3.3 million trade based on the average quarterly price for Q3 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission posted Oct. 16, 2025, QSM Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Whirlpool by selling 35,844 shares during Q3 2025. The estimated transaction value was $3.3 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for Q3 2025. After the sale, the fund held 40,456 shares worth $3.13 million as of Q3 2025.

What else to know

The fund executed a sale, reducing its Whirlpool position to 2.2% of 13F AUM as of Q3 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings : $12.9 million (9.2% of AUM) as of Sept. 30, 2025

: $12.9 million (9.2% of AUM) as of Sept. 30, 2025 Intel : $12.2 million (8.7% of AUM)

: $12.2 million (8.7% of AUM) Viatris : $11.60 million (8.29% of AUM)

: $11.60 million (8.29% of AUM) Rio Tinto : $11.51million (8.2% of AUM)

: $11.51million (8.2% of AUM) Pfizer: $11.3 million (8.1% of AUM)

As of Oct. 15, 2025, Whirlpool shares were priced at $73.16, down 29.03% year-to-date and lagging the S&P 500 by 39.1 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $15.52 billion Net Income (TTM) $-148.00 million Forward Dividend Yield 4.97% Price (as of market close 2025-10-15) $73.16

Company Snapshot

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, laundry machines, dishwashers, and small domestic appliances under multiple global brands, including Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, and JennAir.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of home appliances and related accessories to retailers, distributors, builders, and direct consumers across North America, EMEA, Latin America, and Asia.

Whirlpool's main customers are large retailers, appliance dealers, builders, and end consumers seeking durable and innovative household appliances.

Whirlpool is a leading global manufacturer of home appliances, operating at scale with a diverse portfolio of well-known brands. Whirlpool's strong brand and extensive product offerings contribute to its market position.

Foolish take

QSM Asset Management nearly cut its Whirlpool stake in half in the third quarter. While the firm still holds over 40,000 shares valued at about $3 million, the sale was a meaningful reduction. Prior to the share sale, Whirlpool represented over 7% of the QSM's equity holdings reported in SEC Form 13F. It is now about 2.2% of its assets under management (AUM).

Whirpool announced plans to cut its dividend when it reported second-quarter results. That will cut its forward dividend yield to about 5% at the recent share price. That compares to a trailing-12-month yield of 8.5%. That could be what led QSM to reduce its shares in Whirlpool.

It's notable that Whirlpool should be in a position to benefit from a housing recovery in the U.S. Analysts continue to predict that a rebound in housing is coming. QSM may believe otherwise, or the firm is hedging its bets on Whirlpool in case that rebound doesn't materialize.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments that a fund or manager oversees on behalf of clients.

Quarterly report: A financial statement released every three months, showing a company's or fund's performance and holdings.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its current share price, expressed as a percentage.

Top holdings: The largest individual investments in a fund's portfolio, typically ranked by market value or percentage of AUM.

Unadjusted closing price: The final trading price of a stock for the day, not accounting for dividends or stock splits.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory body, such as the SEC, detailing financial or ownership information.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Lagging the S&P 500: Underperforming the S&P 500 index over a specific period.

Fund: An investment vehicle pooling money from multiple investors to buy securities according to a stated strategy.

Builder: In this context, a company that constructs new homes and purchases appliances in bulk for installation.

Portfolio: The collection of investments held by an individual or institution.

Howard Smith has positions in Intel and has the following options: short November 2025 $26 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Whirlpool and recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

