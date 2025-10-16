QSM Asset Management Buys $6.8 Million of Pfizer Stock as Pharma Giant Lags Market

Key Points

QSM Asset Management added 276,899 shares of Pfizer for an estimated $6.8 million in the third quarter.

The transaction value represented 4.9% of QSM’s reportable assets under management at quarter-end.

After the transaction, QSM owns a total of 460,743 shares valued at $11.3 million, making Pfizer the fund's fifth largest holding.

On Thursday, QSM Asset Management disclosed a significant buy of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), adding shares worth an estimated $6.8 million in the third quarter.

What Happened

QSM Asset Management increased its position in Pfizer, adding 276,899 shares in the third quarter of 2025, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released on Thursday. The estimated value of the purchase, based on the period’s average share price, was approximately $6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30. This brought the firm’s total Pfizer holdings to 460,743 shares, worth $11.3 million.

What Else to Know

QSM’s Pfizer position now represents 8.1% of the fund’s 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:ZBH: $12.9 million (9.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:INTC: $12.2 million (8.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:VTRS: $11.6 million (8.3% of AUM)

NYSE:RIO: $11.5 million (8.2% of AUM)

NYSE:PFE: $11.3 million (8.1% of AUM)

As of Thursday morning, Pfizer shares were priced at $24.52, down 17% over the past year and trailing the S&P 500, which is up 15% over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $63.8 billion Net income (TTM) $10.8 billion Dividend yield 7% Price (as of Thursday mornin) $24.52

Company Snapshot

Pfizer offers a diversified portfolio of biopharmaceutical products, including medicines and vaccines for cardiovascular, infectious, immunological, and rare diseases.

The pharma giant generates revenue primarily through the discovery, development, manufacturing, and global distribution of branded pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, and disease control and prevention centers.

Pfizer is a global leader in the biopharmaceutical industry, with a broad product lineup spanning innovative medicines and vaccines. The company leverages its research and development capabilities, strategic collaborations, and global distribution network to maintain a competitive position in the healthcare sector.

Foolish Take

QSM Asset Management’s $6.8 million addition to its stake in Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) deepens its exposure to high-dividend, undervalued healthcare names—a move consistent with its value-focused investment strategy aimed at generating steady returns over five-year cycles. Pfizer, one of the firm’s top five holdings, accounts for 8.1% of its portfolio alongside companies like Zimmer Biomet and Intel, reflecting a tilt toward established, cash-generating global leaders.



Pfizer’s most recent quarter showed signs of stabilization following pandemic-era volatility. The company reported $14.7 billion in revenue, up 10% year over year. Management reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance and guidance for adjusted earnings per share by $0.10 to about $3 per share. The move also comes weeks after the company announced a landmark drug-pricing agreement alongside President Donald Trump.



For long-term investors, QSM’s conviction highlights the potential upside in Pfizer’s depressed valuation and 7% dividend yield. With a robust balance sheet, expanding drug portfolio, and renewed focus on efficiency, Pfizer offers a blend of income and rebound potential that fits QSM’s long-term, value-driven investment thesis.

Glossary

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F reportable assets: Securities that investment managers must disclose in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings, typically U.S.-listed stocks and certain options.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset owned by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend payments divided by the stock's current price, expressed as a percentage.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Biopharmaceutical: Relates to drugs and therapies developed using biological sources and biotechnology.

Wholesalers: Companies that buy products in bulk from manufacturers to sell to retailers or other businesses.

Strategic collaborations: Partnerships between companies to achieve shared business goals, often in research, development, or distribution.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

