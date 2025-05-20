$QSI stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QSI stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,300,755 of trading volume.

$QSI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $QSI:

$QSI insiders have traded $QSI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN M ROTHBERG has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 3,506,267 shares for an estimated $11,716,734 .

. JEFFREY ALAN HAWKINS (President & CEO) sold 23,707 shares for an estimated $32,846

JEFFRY R. KEYES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,626 shares for an estimated $11,951

JOHN S. VIECELI (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,623 shares for an estimated $11,551 .

. CHRISTIAN LAPOINTE (General Counsel & Corp. Secr.) sold 4,896 shares for an estimated $6,783

$QSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $QSI stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QSI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QSI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

