$QSI stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 14, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

March 14, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

$QSI stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,057,028 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $QSI:

$QSI Insider Trading Activity

$QSI insiders have traded $QSI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JONATHAN M ROTHBERG has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 3,506,267 shares for an estimated $11,716,734.
  • JOHN S. VIECELI (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,615 shares for an estimated $9,613.

$QSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $QSI stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

