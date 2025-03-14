$QSI stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QSI stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,057,028 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $QSI:
$QSI Insider Trading Activity
$QSI insiders have traded $QSI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN M ROTHBERG has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 3,506,267 shares for an estimated $11,716,734.
- JOHN S. VIECELI (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,615 shares for an estimated $9,613.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$QSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $QSI stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,174,221 shares (+1036.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,570,396
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,993,959 shares (-25.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,083,689
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. removed 1,582,704 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,273,300
- NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC. removed 1,562,704 shares (-20.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,219,300
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,537,520 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,151,304
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 958,844 shares (+2177.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,588,878
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 939,419 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,536,431
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $QSI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.