$QSI Earnings Results: $QSI Reports Quarterly Earnings

$QSI ($QSI) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, beating estimates of -$0.19 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,190,000, missing estimates of $1,238,936 by $-48,936.

$QSI Insider Trading Activity

$QSI insiders have traded $QSI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN M ROTHBERG has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 3,506,267 shares for an estimated $11,716,734 .

. JOHN S. VIECELI (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,615 shares for an estimated $9,613.

$QSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $QSI stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

