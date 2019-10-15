QSC Q3 Revenues Rise Sequentially; Sees Revenue Growth In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German Cloud and ICT provider QSC AG (QSCGF) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter revenues were 32.3 million euros, following the sale of its telecommunications subsidiary Plusnet.

Sequentially, revenues grew 7 percent from 30.1 million euros recorded in the second quarter, excluding Plusnet.

The Cloud business, with its two areas of Cloud Services and Internet of Things or IoT, posted third-quarter revenues of 10.2 million euros, 24 percent higher than in the previous quarter.

Consulting revenues grew 4 percent to 10.5 million euros. At 7.0 million euros, Outsourcing revenues were in line with expectations, as were the Colocation revenues of 4.6 million euros.

Looking ahead, CEO Jürgen Hermann said, "QSC is now a growth company once again. And we have budgeted revenue growth for the current fourth quarter as well."

This will be aided by ongoing high volumes of new orders.

QSC will publish its third quarter results on November 11.

